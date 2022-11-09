Artist: Mavins - Rema, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Bayani, Boy Spyce, Ladipoe, Magixxx
Mavins drop first single 'Won Da Mo' off upcoming compilation album
Record label Mavin Records has released the first single 'Won Da Mo' off their upcoming compilation album.
Song Title: Won Da Mo
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 9th, 2022
Producer: Andre Vibez
Song Art:
Length: 4 minutes 07 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavins Global Holdings/Platoon
Details/Takeaway: Mavin Records line up combine for an Amapiano record set to thrill listeners and build up anticipation for the release of their upcoming compilation project.
