RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mavins drop first single 'Won Da Mo' off upcoming compilation album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Record label Mavin Records has released the first single 'Won Da Mo' off their upcoming compilation album.

Mavins ' 'Won Da Mo'
Mavins ' 'Won Da Mo'

Artist: Mavins - Rema, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Bayani, Boy Spyce, Ladipoe, Magixxx

Recommended articles

Song Title: Won Da Mo

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 9th, 2022

Producer: Andre Vibez

Song Art:

Mavins ' 'Won Da Mo'
Mavins ' 'Won Da Mo' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 4 minutes 07 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mavins Global Holdings/Platoon

Details/Takeaway: Mavin Records line up combine for an Amapiano record set to thrill listeners and build up anticipation for the release of their upcoming compilation project.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vivacious singer/songwriter, Nissi shows vulnerability in brand new single, 'Overthinking'

Vivacious singer/songwriter, Nissi shows vulnerability in brand new single, 'Overthinking'

Mavins drop first single 'Won Da Mo' off upcoming compilation album

Mavins drop first single 'Won Da Mo' off upcoming compilation album

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Seyi Vibez makes a bold play for the mainstream in 'Billion Dollar Baby'

Seyi Vibez makes a bold play for the mainstream in 'Billion Dollar Baby'

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere

Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Tems, Burna Boy, Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100