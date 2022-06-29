The single has an upbeat that Crayon intends will get listeners dancing.
Crayon teases new Sarz produced single
Mavin'sfast-rising singer and songwriter Crayon has released a new single produced by award-winning music producer Sarz.
The mavins act has showcased his talent in a number of singles with the last being 'Overdose' where his catchy hook lifted the single an made it into a smash hit.
Crayon will be hoping that his new single will feed off the great run 'Overdose' is enjoying and further prove his undisputable talent.
