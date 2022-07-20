RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Magixx drops new single 'Shaye'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Magixx has released a new single 'Shaye'. The single was released on Wednesday, 20th July 2022 as the first single off his upcoming EP 'Atom'.

Magixx - Shaye Song Art
Magixx - Shaye Song Art

Artist: Magixx

Song Title: Shaye

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 20, 2022

Producer: Reward Beatz

Song Art:

Magixx - Shaye Song Art
Magixx - Shaye Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mavin Records

Details/Takeaway: Magixx is one of the new voices spicing up the Afrobeats scene. Haven displayed his singing credentials, Magixx is out to showcase his ability to create party hit songs.

