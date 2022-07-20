Artist: Magixx
Magixx drops new single 'Shaye'
Fast-rising Afrobeats star Magixx has released a new single 'Shaye'. The single was released on Wednesday, 20th July 2022 as the first single off his upcoming EP 'Atom'.
Song Title: Shaye
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 20, 2022
Producer: Reward Beatz
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Magixx is one of the new voices spicing up the Afrobeats scene. Haven displayed his singing credentials, Magixx is out to showcase his ability to create party hit songs.
