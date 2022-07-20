RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Johnny Drille teases unreleased song

Afrobeats R&B star Johnny Drille has teased an unreleased song on his Instagram page. The teaser is a smooth R&B single that has generated loads of interests from fans.

Johnny Drille has established himself as one of Nigeria's finest singers and songwriters with his music finding an audience with lovers of R&B.

'You're Just Single' is Johnny Drille's first single of 2022 and the teaser suggests that he has another single on the way.

