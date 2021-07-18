RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr's album '19 and Dangerous' set for release in August

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will be released on August 6, 2021 as a follow up to her self-titled EP.

Ayra Starr

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr announced her debut album, '19 and Dangerous.'

The album is set for release on August 6, 2021 as a follow up to her self-titled EP.

Rema's debut album is also set to be released without an announced day.

