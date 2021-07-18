On Sunday, July 18, 2021, MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr announced her debut album, '19 and Dangerous.'
MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr's album '19 and Dangerous' set for release in August
The album will be released on August 6, 2021 as a follow up to her self-titled EP.
Rema's debut album is also set to be released without an announced day.
