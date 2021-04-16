RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MAVIN announces, 'The MAVIN Future Five'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The program will be recruiting young talents, aged 18-23, who will be tasked with honing their music business skills via experiential learning.

MAVIN announces, 'The MAVIN Future Five.' (MAVIN)

Pulse Nigeria

Mavin is building a global music powerhouse and here is your chance to join the movement. The Mavin Future Five is a quinary of the most curious, creative and proactive music enthusiasts in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

A 6-Month Internship program at Mavin Global, the select candidates will receive mentorship from the best in the business and gain valuable industry experience in the continent’s biggest music label.

Commenting on the Mavin Future Five project, Tega Oghenejobo, C.O.O of MAVIN Global enthused; ‘No matter how genius your potential is, everyone has to do their 10,000 hours. You need practice. There are young people everywhere in need of someone to believe in them. Here at Mavin, we are looking to build the future of Music in Africa by building those who will be in charge of it’.

MAVIN announces, 'The MAVIN Future Five.' (MAVIN)
MAVIN announces, 'The MAVIN Future Five.' (MAVIN) Pulse Nigeria

This sentiment is echoed by the company’s CEO and Founder, Don Jazzy; ‘The music business is more than just the sound, more than just the artists. The Mavin Future Five will be occupying the salient positions that make the music industry tick’

The program will be recruiting young talents, aged 18-23, who will be tasked with honing their music business skills via experiential learning. They will be filling the positions of Artists Relations Intern, Digital Intern, New Business Intern, Creative Marketing Intern, and Promotions and Publicity Intern.

Got what it takes to join the Mavin Team? Apply HERE to be one of the Mavin Future Five.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive