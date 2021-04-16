MAVIN announces, 'The MAVIN Future Five'

A 6-Month Internship program at Mavin Global, the select candidates will receive mentorship from the best in the business and gain valuable industry experience in the continent’s biggest music label.

Commenting on the Mavin Future Five project, Tega Oghenejobo, C.O.O of MAVIN Global enthused; ‘No matter how genius your potential is, everyone has to do their 10,000 hours. You need practice. There are young people everywhere in need of someone to believe in them. Here at Mavin, we are looking to build the future of Music in Africa by building those who will be in charge of it’.

Pulse Nigeria

This sentiment is echoed by the company’s CEO and Founder, Don Jazzy; ‘The music business is more than just the sound, more than just the artists. The Mavin Future Five will be occupying the salient positions that make the music industry tick’

The program will be recruiting young talents, aged 18-23, who will be tasked with honing their music business skills via experiential learning. They will be filling the positions of Artists Relations Intern, Digital Intern, New Business Intern, Creative Marketing Intern, and Promotions and Publicity Intern.