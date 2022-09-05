RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'The Headies choose to ignore me for years but I will never quit,' ace producer Masterkraft says

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian celebrated music producer Masterkraft as called out the Headies Academy for constantly snubbing his hard work.

Details: Following the 15th Headies Awards that held on Sunday, 4th September 2022 in Atlanta, USA, celebrated Nigerian producer Masterkraft has taken to his Twitter account to express his displeasure over being consistently snubbed by the Headies Academy.

In his tweet, Masterkraft articulated that while he has been one of the most innovative and important creatives in Afrobeats, the Headies Academy has displayed an inexplicable propensity to snub him.

"And while I can … I have been a blessing to this Naija music industry for years and will forever be a legend to anybody who chooses to be excellent , exceptional and special in the music space of this continent …. And while the @The_Headies have chose to ignore me for years …

I will never give up or quit !!! I’m gonna forever leave this world a legend and a blessing to many … !!! Every single year I come thru and I carry @2niteFlavour @phynofino,, @wizkidayo, @davido, @burnaboy, @Olamide and as many as I have been blessed to work with On my back … and I’m still not recognized for whatever reasons best known to the headies is crazy shaaa !!!! Congrats to my Hommie @beatsbysarz for winning producer of the year after 1billion years of being a co Genius as myself !!!!!! We move !!!!! It’s all love !!!! I’m gonna be here for a long time y’all and expect the best !!!! ! I was gonna say f**k u headies but again lemme keep it cool !!!! God is the greatest !!!! Thanks @BankyW, @kennyogungbe"

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
