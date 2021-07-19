RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Marz makes strong debut with record ‘Favour’

Marz's is preparing for his debut EP.

Marz (Instagram/Marz)

Nigerian rapper Marz has announced himself with a record 'Favour' and an accompanying video.

Recommended articles

Real name Eguagie Osadebamwen Emmanuel, Marz was born and raised in Edo State and follows the prolific line of big rappers out of the state.

The artistes’ style of music is birthed off a unique fusion of pure Afrobeat sound and Hip Hop, armed with a mastery of wordplay and storytelling.

With that, he is able to paint his lyrical pictures and tell compelling stories that are a reflection of his background.

He releases ‘Favour’ as the first single off his highly anticipated EP ‘Trip To Marz’ expected to drop in the last quarter of 2021.

www.instagram.com

On the record, Marz references personal experiences about moving to the city of Lagos and his encounter with the city.

A colourful Afrobeat inspired video shot by ace video director TG Omori also helps to bring the ideas of the singer to life and is currently receiving heavy rotation.

Favour ( Official Music Video)

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Marz makes strong debut with record ‘Favour’

Shut down Oba: Inside the extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana's mum that has got Nigerians talking

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro celebrate their son's 5th birthday in style

Filmmaker Yomi Black's estranged wife prays to find another man as their marriage collapses

MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr's album '19 and Dangerous' set for release in August

Tonto Dikeh expresses joy as lover accompanies her to son's graduation

Mr Macaroni donates N500K to family of lady killed during Yoruba Nation rally

2inch releases new single, 'KA Fire'

Savage joins Dvpper Music family after debut single with Buju