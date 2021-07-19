Marz makes strong debut with record ‘Favour’

Real name Eguagie Osadebamwen Emmanuel, Marz was born and raised in Edo State and follows the prolific line of big rappers out of the state.

The artistes’ style of music is birthed off a unique fusion of pure Afrobeat sound and Hip Hop, armed with a mastery of wordplay and storytelling.

With that, he is able to paint his lyrical pictures and tell compelling stories that are a reflection of his background.

He releases ‘Favour’ as the first single off his highly anticipated EP ‘Trip To Marz’ expected to drop in the last quarter of 2021.

On the record, Marz references personal experiences about moving to the city of Lagos and his encounter with the city.