Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Martinsfeelz - Necessary Official Video

New Video Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby JJCSKILLZ the power couple presents Martinsfeelz - Necessary Official Video

In Necessary, Martinsfeelz addresses the life of young men with dreams of achieving greatness while manoeuvring their way through poverty and life’s other challenges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Martinsfeelz has been enjoying a smooth run in the limelight as his releases have always been met with praises from fans and critics alike.

He takes the game a step further with the release of his third official single - Necessary produced by SOP Records in house producer Topage.

In Necessary, Martinsfeelz addresses the life of young men with dreams of achieving greatness while manoeuvring their way through poverty and life’s other challenges.

 He emphasises the importance of staying focused, patient, embracing hard work and putting God first with his heartfelt tone as a young man addressing his peers and inspiring greatness in them.

Martinsfeelz has truly shown great promise and his unwavering drive for greatness by touching on this message and his excellent performance in this very touching video Directed by Adasa Cookey.

Enjoy the video and Keep up with Martinsfeelz on social media via his Twitter and Instagram handle: @Martinsfeelz

Watch Necessary Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leoa6hFkbp8&feature=youtu.be

Listen here

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 New Video Timaya - 'Bam Bam' ft Olamidebullet
2 New Music Timaya - 'Bam Bam' ft Olamidebullet
3 New Video Kcee - Psycho ft Wizkidbullet

Related Articles

Davido, Mr Eazi Pop stars to perform with Pusha T, Chance The Rapper and Ella Mai at BBC 1xtra Live
Nigerian Breweries Plc Star Lager ends promo, produces over 250 Millionaires
Lifestyle Are 'luxpeditions' the new glamping?
Strategy I tried the 'healthy' fast-casual chain that Californians love, and I was disappointed
Politics Here's who could replace Rod Rosenstein if he's fired
Opinion A 'Hillbilly' from Arkansas, doing life in Qatar
Sports 'NBA Live 19' is the first pro sports game to allow men and women to play on the same team — but there's still tons of room to grow

Music

Femi Kuti ''The day I die, I want to die with a smile'', Afrobeat legend says at ''One People, One World'' listening party
Davido, Mr Eazi Pop stars to perform with Pusha T, Chance The Rapper and Ella Mai at BBC 1xtra Live
2face Idibia Watch the making of 2baba's 'Amaka' ft Peruzzi by producer, Speroachbeatz
New Video Orezi - 'Weke'
X
Advertisement