Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby JJCSKILLZ the power couple presents Martinsfeelz - Necessary Official Video

Martinsfeelz has been enjoying a smooth run in the limelight as his releases have always been met with praises from fans and critics alike.

He takes the game a step further with the release of his third official single - Necessary produced by SOP Records in house producer Topage.

In Necessary, Martinsfeelz addresses the life of young men with dreams of achieving greatness while manoeuvring their way through poverty and life’s other challenges.

He emphasises the importance of staying focused, patient, embracing hard work and putting God first with his heartfelt tone as a young man addressing his peers and inspiring greatness in them.

Martinsfeelz has truly shown great promise and his unwavering drive for greatness by touching on this message and his excellent performance in this very touching video Directed by Adasa Cookey.

Enjoy the video and Keep up with Martinsfeelz on social media via his Twitter and Instagram handle: @Martinsfeelz

Watch Necessary Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leoa6hFkbp8&feature=youtu.be