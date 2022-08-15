Mart Millz tells a story with his new song ‘Yawa’

On ‘Yawa’, The gifted singer-songwriter sings about the benefits of self-resilience and perseverance.

From an early age, Mart Millz developed a penchant for performing, with dance ranking among his favorite pastimes. But as a means of self-expression, singing became something he loved much more.

Pulse Nigeria

In November 2019, despite the medical recommendation forbidding Mart Millz to engage in any physical effort, he chose to take a risk silently because the call to the heart for music was louder than ‘reason’.

His most notable release ‘Anini’, released in 2021 received heavy rotation on radio and he also graced a number of shows.

Listen to Yawa: https://fanlink.to/MartMillzYawa

---