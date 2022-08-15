RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mart Millz tells a story with his new song ‘Yawa’

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMartMillz

Mart Millz
Mart Millz

Nigerian Singer, Lyricist and composer, Martins Osazee Beggedos best known with his stage name Mart Millz returns to the music scene with his highly anticipated new song titled ‘Yawa’.

On ‘Yawa’, The gifted singer-songwriter sings about the benefits of self-resilience and perseverance.

From an early age, Mart Millz developed a penchant for performing, with dance ranking among his favorite pastimes. But as a means of self-expression, singing became something he loved much more.

In November 2019, despite the medical recommendation forbidding Mart Millz to engage in any physical effort, he chose to take a risk silently because the call to the heart for music was louder than ‘reason’.

His most notable release ‘Anini’, released in 2021 received heavy rotation on radio and he also graced a number of shows.

Listen to Yawa: https://fanlink.to/MartMillzYawa

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

