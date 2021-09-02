Marky Moore makes case for songwriters, producers

Marky Moore beat strong competition to emerge winner of the online competition and took him a $150 prize.

“This is kind of competition is needed in the industry to help acknowledge and encourage writers, as well as producers," he said.

"I am happy to be the winner of the competition and also want to say a big thank you to the organizer for making this a successful contest among rising writers and producers. It will indeed be a boost to my career.”

Giving insight to his winning song, he revealed, “I had to place my mind on introducing myself in the song by telling the listeners that I write my songs, sing and rap, also arrange my vibes myself because the rules of the competition stated that the writer must do a 1min video singing to the chorus of his or her written song.

"I believe that made me stand out. Lastly I will say that this win is just one among many other competitions I have won and it made me still see myself as a king.”

Moore beat off competition from Samuel Ademuyiwa, who placed second and took home $100 for his efforts. Producers, The Wizard and Teezy Beatz, also took home $150 and $100 respectively.

The winning songwriters and producers, as well as six other finalists, will get a free pass to Ayinoluwa’s upcoming webinar on copyright for music creators.