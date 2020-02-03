On February 3, 2020, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley excelled at his headlining show at the O2 Arena in London, England.

During the show tagged, Marlian Fest London, Naira Marley performed some of his most acclaimed hits. He made people 'Tesumole' and thrilled his crowd to 'Soapy.' With the large first-generation African immigrant demography in London, England, the show jumped and Marley who came out in style was a star.

However, the show was marred by bad news. According to Daily Mail, aound 9:40 pm in the evening, London police got a call that a man in his 20s had been stabbed at Stockwell Road, Lambeth - outside the venue where Naira Marley was billed to perform.

Nonetheless, the wound is said to not be life-threatening. While the venue was then locked, preventing people from entering, Marley proceeded to excel at his show.