Six-time Grammy award winning producer, poet and music executive, Malik Yusef is currently in Nigeria for the ongoing MTN Y'ello Star music talent show.

The American artiste who joins Omawumi and Banky W as judges on the show, recently sat down with Pulse for a chat where he opened up about discovering the show, understudying the contestants and future mentorship plans.

Speaking on the contestants so far, Yusef revealed that he found their talents astonishing to say the least.

"They are all fire branded, super talented and astonishing. I mean wow! It's crazy! You can't pick a person. Looking at it on the internet to being here, it is even more tight. It's amazing to watch".

The award-winning star also shared his first experience working with fellow judges, Omawumi and Banky W.

MTN Y'ello star judges Banky W and Omawumi [Instagram/@mtn_yellostar]

"First of all, my fellow judges are superstars, legends not just in Nigeria but all over the continent. To be able to sit next to them and try to work with them, then get their knowledge and information is an honour.

While highlighting MTN Y'ello Star's partnership with Berklee college of music and Henley business school, Yusef pointed out how the show is setting out to establish all 14 contestants.

Multiple Grammy award-winning producer, Malik Ysef [Instagram/malikyusef100]

"I also love what Y'ello star is trying to do across the continent by putting goals together. There is nobody that is concerned about the long term like MTN Y'ello Star". Recall all contestants (evicted or not) are kept in the hub to complete their in house Henley and Berklee courses.

With only a handful of contestants left to battle it out for the coveted prize, the stakes have become tougher to attain this final week. The winner of the show will take home N5 Million, an apartment with an in-built house studio, a Honda HR-V and a recording contract.

For Yusef, whoever emerges winner must display near perfection as the show is filled with super talented contestants all vying for the same prize.

So far, Freeborn, Gideon, Dotti, Ceaser, FayFay Diamond and Storm are in the top six after David Garland, G-Isaac, Jesse Drumz and twin duo Oiza and Meyi got relegated over the weekend.

The show's grand finale holds this Sunday, December 13, 2020.