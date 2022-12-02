Artist: Maleek Berry
Maleek Berry returns with new Amapiano tune, 'Ole Gan'
Multi-talented artist Maleek Berry has released a new single titled 'Ole Gan'.
Song Title: Ole Gan
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Berry's Room
Details/Takeaway: The super talented Maleek Berry returns with another exciting tune that combines his smooth melody, catchy lyrics, and effortless delivery for a great Amapiano tune.
