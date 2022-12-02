RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Maleek Berry returns with new Amapiano tune, 'Ole Gan'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented artist Maleek Berry has released a new single titled 'Ole Gan'.

Maleek Berry - 'Ole Gan'
Maleek Berry - 'Ole Gan'

Artist: Maleek Berry

Song Title: Ole Gan

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Maleek Berry - 'Ole Gan'
Maleek Berry - 'Ole Gan' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Berry's Room

Details/Takeaway: The super talented Maleek Berry returns with another exciting tune that combines his smooth melody, catchy lyrics, and effortless delivery for a great Amapiano tune.

