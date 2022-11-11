Artist: Maleek Berry
Maleek Berry returns with new single, 'My way'
Multi-talented artist Maleek Berry has returned with a new single titled 'My Way'.
Song Title: My way
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: Legendury Beatz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Berry's Room
Details/Takeaway: Maleek Berry once again shows why he's one of Afrobeats finest as he molds melody effortlessly to deliver a captivating Pop record.
