Maleek Berry is a British-Nigerian producer and singer whom Nigerians first knew as a producer when he collaborated with superstar singer, Wizkid on January 2013 single, ‘The Matter.’

But since 2013, he has excelled as a solo act with hit singles like ‘Eko Miami’ and ‘Kontrol’ as well as ‘Juice’ which he featured on for YCee. In so many ways, he’s one of the major proponents of the afro-fusion, but he took a break in 2018.

On June 11, 2019, he appeared on Season Six, Episode 150 of NBC talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, hosted by comedian, actor and television host, Jimmy Fallon.

A few hours before the show, he jumped on his Twitter page (@MaleekBerry) to share the news with the message, “This one is for the culture !!!!!! @FallonTonight Show! @jimmyfallon with my brudda @GoldLink.”

This came after he teased his new single, 'Flashy' a day prior on Monday, June 10, 2019. The single is set to drop this Friday, June 14, 2019.

He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Goldlink who also released his latest album, ‘DIASPORA’ on the same day. Berry, who owns his own record label, Berry’s Room featured on Goldlink’s May 2019 single, ‘Zulu Screams.’

Selena Gomez and Elaine Welteroth also appear on the show the same day as Maleek Berry.