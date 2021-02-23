Wizkid’s ‘Holla at your boy’, off the crooner’s critically-acclaimed debut studio album Superstar, set the benchmark for teenage music acts after amassing an astronomical estimated download and overall YouTube- streaming record exceeding 124,000 views within the first week of release in January 2010.

In comparison, Wizkid’s record was set before the advent of streaming platforms and streamlined distribution channels. It is fair to add that experts speculate that Holla at Your Boy could have peaked at over 1.2m streams within the first week of release in our ultra-modern world.

Malcolm Nuna

But surprisingly, at only 18-years-old, Ghanaian music prodigy Malcolm Nuna has done the unthinkable after knocking the renowned Nigerian Pop legend off one of his less-celebrated feats.

Nuna’s debut hit single 'Money Man' claimed the record after achieving over 150,000 streams within its first 3 days of release. This exploit has not only cemented the starlet’s reputation as one of Africa’s brightest young talents in showbiz but seems to have lived up to the hype after months of anticipation.

Young Nuna is perhaps one of the very few African music acts that still celebrate steady positives amidst the COVID crisis. After first signing a record deal with Alkians Entertainment, the novice is now being mentioned in the same breath with legends such as Starboy Wizkid. Could the Ghanaian starlet go on to have a career like the Nigerian legend? Time will tell. So far so good though…