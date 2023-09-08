South African sensation Makhadzi is Spotify EQUAL ambassador for September

Makhadzi joins a troop of multitalented African female artists including Tayla, Qing Madi, and Khanyisa, just to name a few.

Makhadzi, whose journey in the entertainment industry commenced at the age of 12 as a dancer hails from Limpopo, the same province where she first built a loyal fan base from the ground up while performing at taxi ranks, shops, and small events as a fairly unknown artist.

The journey of any unknown artist can be quite challenging, and success is not always guaranteed. Makhadzi’s journey was no different, with her debut studio album 'Muhwalo Uya Ndemela', released in 2015 not enjoying the same success as her projects released after.

It was her album 'Matorokisi' that steered her into national stardom, with subsequent projects 'Kokovha' and 'African Queen' cementing her artistry.

Speaking about her music, Makhadzi said, “As an artist, you can do music in any way you like as long as there’s a nice melody, nice vibe, and a good message. I make nice melodies for people to dance and I love that I sing in my own language”.