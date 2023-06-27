ADVERTISEMENT
Make Music Lagos 2023 Shut Down Concert Delivers Memorable Performances and Excitement for Nigeria's Music Scene

L-R Femi Leye, Nigerian guitarist and singer; PD Wallson of 121selah; Evelle, singer and songwriter; Kotrelle, afro pop-soul artist and Karkarkey, ace talking drummer and percussionist at the Shut Down Concert of Make Music Lagos 2023 which was held at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, music enthusiasts gathered at the vibrant Muri Okunola Park for the highly anticipated Make Music Lagos Shut Down Concert. The event showcased a lineup of talented artists, including Femi Leye, Johnny Drille, Young John, Karkarkey, Kotrell, Evelle, and 121 selah, captivating the audience with their electrifying performances.

The concert, organized by Showgear, Zannoza in collaboration with TuneCore, MTN, Youtube and other industry partners, proved to be a resounding success, leaving attendees eager for the future of Nigeria's music landscape. With the picturesque Muri Okunola Park as the backdrop, the Make Music Lagos Shut Down Concert offered an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

The event featured a diverse array of musical genres, showcasing the richness and versatility of Nigerian talent. From the soulful melodies of Femi Leye to the enchanting performances by Johnny Drille and the energetic beats of Young Jonn, each artist left an indelible mark on the audience.

Karkarkey, Kotrell, Evelle, and 121 selah and Tunecore sponsored artistes Gabbytane and Precieberry, also took to the stage, infusing the evening with their unique musical styles and captivating the crowd with their talent and charisma. The performances were met with thunderous applause, and attendees could be seen dancing and singing along to the infectious beats throughout the night.

Adeola Akinyemi, the project lead of Make Music Lagos, expressed her gratitude to all the partners who made the concert possible. She highlighted the significance of their support in nurturing and promoting the Nigerian music industry. Akinyemi further emphasized her excitement about the future of the music landscape in Nigeria, stating that the event served as a testament to the immense talent and potential present in the country.

The concert's sponsors, including Showgear, Zannoza, TuneCore, Youtube, MTN, and many others, played a vital role in the event's success. Their commitment to supporting local talent and fostering the growth of the music industry was evident throughout the night.

By providing a platform for emerging and established artists, these sponsors showcased their dedication to ensuring a more fulfilling music scene in Nigeria. Make Music Lagos Shut Down Concert left a lasting impression on attendees, who eagerly anticipate future events that celebrate the vibrant Nigerian music scene.

As the curtains closed on a night filled with exceptional performances, the event served as a reminder of the wealth of talent that exists in Nigeria and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. With the unwavering support of industry partners and passionate individuals like Adeola Akinyemi, the future of the Nigerian music landscape is set to soar to greater heights, promising a more fulfilling and enriching experience for music enthusiasts across the country.

With such a successful event, it is clear that Make Music Lagos has solidified its place as a must-attend celebration for music lovers in the city, promising even bigger and better experiences in the years to come.

To find out how you can support or collaborate with the Make Music initiative, please send us an email on makemusiclagos@gmail.com or call us on 09037748860.

