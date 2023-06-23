Chocolate City stars Major AJ & Blaqbonez partner for new single 'My Own'

ADVERTISEMENT
Chocolate City’s budding artist Major AJ has returned with his first single of the year 'My Own' featuring one of Africa’s finest hip-hop stars Blaqbonez.

'My Own' is a follow up from the successful release of debut project 'Retroverse EP'. 'My Own' produced by top music producer Damie is a mid-tempo tune expressing AJ’s disappointment in the transactional nature of love in most climes.

On this song, he conveys his reality and real life experiences in the form of the well crafted lyrics and impeccable delivery on this song using the metaphorical city of Lagos as the hub of his disappointment.

Major AJ & Blaqbonez deliver a sonically impressive track on this new single 'My Own' where Blaqbonez’s style of rap blends with Major AJ’s sweetened voice depicting their #NoLoveInLagos message to his listeners.

Blaqbonez delivers his quintessential swaggering flows while Major AJ molds infectious melody as the two Chocolate City stars combine for soon to be anthem.

