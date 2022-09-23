RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Afrobeats act Majesty Lyn has dropped a new EP she calls 'Things On Things'.

Artist: Majesty Lyn

Song Title: Things on Things

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 3 - Toyin Ores), (Track 2 - Tuzi), (Track 4 - Psalmist), (Track 5 - Raxx)

Length: 14 minutes 55 seconds

Features: 1 - Jackychan

Label: Freeme Music

Details/Takeaway: In a fast-paced and eventful ecosystem where everything appears to be happening at once; from national issues such as insecurity, economic meltdown, and political party drama to personal issues such as career, heartbreak, and relationship excesses, Majesty Lyn partners with Freeme Music to share 'Things on Things,' as a reflection and an answer to many worries and fears of young women going through the same things as her.

She calls to them as a kindred spirit, asserting herself as one who understands the growing pains of life, especially in a dogged country like Nigeria. The project is layered with Reggae, R&B, Alté (Alternative), and Afrobeats sounds.

