Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'

Details/Takeaway: In a fast-paced and eventful ecosystem where everything appears to be happening at once; from national issues such as insecurity, economic meltdown, and political party drama to personal issues such as career, heartbreak, and relationship excesses, Majesty Lyn partners with Freeme Music to share 'Things on Things,' as a reflection and an answer to many worries and fears of young women going through the same things as her.