Artist: Majesty Lyn
Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'
Rising Afrobeats act Majesty Lyn has dropped a new EP she calls 'Things On Things'.
Song Title: Things on Things
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 3 - Toyin Ores), (Track 2 - Tuzi), (Track 4 - Psalmist), (Track 5 - Raxx)
Song Art:
Length: 14 minutes 55 seconds
Features: 1 - Jackychan
Label: Freeme Music
Details/Takeaway: In a fast-paced and eventful ecosystem where everything appears to be happening at once; from national issues such as insecurity, economic meltdown, and political party drama to personal issues such as career, heartbreak, and relationship excesses, Majesty Lyn partners with Freeme Music to share 'Things on Things,' as a reflection and an answer to many worries and fears of young women going through the same things as her.
She calls to them as a kindred spirit, asserting herself as one who understands the growing pains of life, especially in a dogged country like Nigeria. The project is layered with Reggae, R&B, Alté (Alternative), and Afrobeats sounds.
