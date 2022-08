He took to his Instagram page to reveal the information and also to thank his fans for selling out his first show.

Majeeed, who has just sold out 5 thousand capacities in Mauritius, was recently announced as the new face of Apple Music Up Next in Nigeria, a few days to the show.

Majeeed, who just made his first number one debut on Apple Music with Smile For Me in Mauritius.

Has been trending on Twitter. As fans appreciate his sound and listed out their favorite song on his EP, Bittersweet.

The show was held on Saturday on Mauritius Island (Île Maurice).