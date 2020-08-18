Artist: MainlandBlock Party and Victony

Song Title: Space and Time

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Saturn EP

Date of release: August 7, 2020

Label: Jungle/MainlandBlock Party

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Victony, an 18 year old Engineering undergraduate of Imo State University is a trippy vocalist that merges his rapper fabric with his emo, trap and trapsoul deliveries. He carefully weaves fine vocals, soothing riffs and Africa’s soul into his music, creating vibes that are ear-friendly with amazing replay value.

He started his music journey in 2017 with a vision to be a rapper and eventually found a balance in the gift of his dynamic artistry, in drifting in between Soul, Trap, Rap & Afro Pop.

This new single is the first single off a joint collaborative project with the MainlandBlockParty titled Saturn EP.

You can play the song HERE and below;