Mahwoo is a beautiful and sassy vocalist from Eshowe, KZN with a bubbly persona ready to jump into the Gqom, House music scene.

Her career in music started in her teenage years, allowing her to understand the game and find her voice. Her strong cultural background is what keeps her feet on the ground and will keep reminding her of the importance of humility as she pursues her dreams.

Relatively new to the music industry, Mawhoo has had the pleasure of working with heavyweights like Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa.

The Mabala Noise signee releases her first single 'Umshado' (meaning marriage) which speaks about a lady who wants to be made an honest woman in marriage as opposed to being a ‘side chick’ in today’s complex dating world. 'Umshado' is produced by renowned DJ, Heavy K, who is known for churning out hits and having the knack of identifying and working with phenomenal female vocalists.

Inspired by South African greats like Lebo Mathosa and Busi Mhlongo, MaWhoo brings a young and fresh energy and is here to whoo crowds.

You can stream it on Apple Music HERE.