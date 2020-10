Details/Takeaway: The song follows a similar trop to Magnito's concept singles around issues that affect Nigerians. The last one of its kind was around the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, he co-opts IK and Sir Dee of BBNaija for an anti-SARS anthem.

Date: October 12, 2020

Song Title: EndSARS

Artist: Magnito featuring Sir Dee and IK

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

