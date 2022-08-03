RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Magixx releases exciting visuals for new single 'Shaye'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Magixx has released the visuals to his single 'Shaye'.

Magixx
Magixx

Details: Mavins signee Magixx has dropped an exciting visuals to his latest single 'Shaye'. The video was released on Tuesday, 2nd August 2022.

Recommended articles

'Shaye' is an Amapiano song with all the catchy elements needed to create a single that appeal to consumers. The visuals follows the feel good content the song offers and Magixx can be seen enjoying some cheap thrills as joins his friends and they embark on a mission of using his song and some liquor to spread happiness.

The video was directed by ace cinematographer Olu the Wave in location in Lagos, Nigeria.

'Shaye' is off Magixx's sophomore EP 'Atom' which he released 2nd July, 2022. The four-track EP offers listeners other dimensions of Magixx's talent.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Fixing Nigeria is more important than the money politicians plan to offer me' - Okey Bakassi

'Fixing Nigeria is more important than the money politicians plan to offer me' - Okey Bakassi

Magixx releases exciting visuals for new single 'Shaye'

Magixx releases exciting visuals for new single 'Shaye'

Ebenezer Obey mourns son by launching ministry against alcoholism, addiction

Ebenezer Obey mourns son by launching ministry against alcoholism, addiction

Demi Lovato changes her pronouns back to ‘she/her’

Demi Lovato changes her pronouns back to ‘she/her’

Davido spoils himself with a custom-made power bike

Davido spoils himself with a custom-made power bike

Kunle Afolayan’s epic film ‘Anikulapo’ confirmed for September debut

Kunle Afolayan’s epic film ‘Anikulapo’ confirmed for September debut

Magixx offers exciting fragments of his talent with 'Atom' EP [Pulse Album Review]

Magixx offers exciting fragments of his talent with 'Atom' EP [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: Bella clears the air on relationship with Sheggz

BBNaija 7: Bella clears the air on relationship with Sheggz

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Trending

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems

'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals

Omah Lay, Justin Bieber

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination

Tems