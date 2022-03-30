Lyta continues his journey with 'Rafat', a modest project [Pulse Album Review]

In 2019, he released his single 'Monalisa,' where he fantasized about a faceless woman of the same name.

"Na this kind thing man want / Na this kind thing man need /Na this kind thing wey dey burst my brain oh," he sang over an Bashment riddim, as he confessed his feelings to his dream girl 'Monalisa.'

Music fans embraced the song enthusiastically. Along the way, DMW boss, Davido collaborated with the singer on the remix and paid for its video. This was around the time Lyta left YBNL after a squabble with his boss, Olamide.

'Monalisa' was an ideal hit song. The lyrics were relatable and struck a chord with many music fans. Davido's vocals on the remix gave the Killertunes-produced song even more potential to reach new audiences.

In 2020, he linked up with Killertunes again for 'Everybody'. The record even with its mind-blowing melodies underperformed. 'Everybody' could have been added to the new project. It has all that is required to become a global hit with its Tiktok-friendly lyrics.

Lyta joined Marlian Music and collaborated with EMO Grae, Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky on the song 'Are You Sure,' which was released in 2021. The song appears to be one of his biggest records, possibly due to the fanbase brought together by the features.

Lyta now collaborates with Rafat Music on his 17-minute project, which features BhadBoi OML, Seyi Vibez, and DJ Lyta. One of the singles on this project is 'Different Conversation Live 4' which features Seyi Vibez in a squeaky clean video, which sees both artists dressed in black and white uniforms, while they have genuine conversations about life and what they live for.

Rafat and its concept

Rafat is an emotional project for Lyta. The singer's song 'Testimony' is essentially a record of him reflecting on his journey thus far and thanking God for keeping him afloat. Lyta is more concerned with his lyrics, as evidenced by the first track. He focused his attention intently on the message. He was brave enough to incorporate some of his personal experiences into this project. Lyta revealed a few details about his lifestyle while discussing the bad old days when 'man been dey frown' in 'Real Me.'

The Wizkid Influence and album sequencing

The Wizkid influence can be heard in his vocals on 'Sober.' It's clear that Starboy had a big influence on the sound. The record's hefty drum kicks sound similar to one of the records on Made in Lagos. 'Instead' and 'Ronaldo' are two of my favorite songs. The instrumentals, arrangements, and percussions all sound like a Wizkid afterthought.

'Rafat' is an intriguing album, owing primarily to its arrangement. It's like a story that begins with the singer thanking God in 'Testimony' and progresses to a brief biography in 'Real Me' before revealing his plans to celebrate his journey and party in 'Grateful.'

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.4/2

Themes, Songwriting and Delivery: 1.2/2

Production: 1.1/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.0/2

Execution: 1.2/2

Total: