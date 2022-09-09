Artist: Lyta
Lyta & Mohbad combine for new single 'Formula'
Singer Lyta has joined forces with talented street-hop artist Mohbad for new single 'Formula'.
Song Title: Formula
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 53 seconds
Features: 1- Mohbad
Label: Rafat Music/DVPPER
Details/Takeaway: Smooth singing Afrobeats star Lyta has joined forces with Street-hop sensation Mohbad on his new single 'Formula' which is a catchy tune that will get listeners dancing.
