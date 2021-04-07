Lyio & Brian 3rill drop Greatness EP

Lyio & Brian 3rill drop the Best Afrobeat Global sound titled Greatness EP.
After a successful project by the both artist in year 2020, they teamed up again to work on the Greatness Ep which has been sensational.
The Six-track EP is lyrical, vocal and full of melodies. It expresses different genre of music that showcases the versatility of both artists with their Afro-swing & Afro Fusion sound.
*Joromi is a Badass
*She’s my Number One girl
*I Like her so much
*She’s got lot of Energy
*We going on a Holiday
The above poetry are titles of the each track on the Greatness Ep
Real Names
Kolawole Muheez Iyiola
Segunmaru Adeyinka
They are both under their individual Record Labels Trillest Records/Scary Music Inc.
They are looking forward to working with Sony Music in future. In the meantime wants to continue making good music.
