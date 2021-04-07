Lyio & Brian 3rill drop the Best Afrobeat Global sound titled Greatness EP.

After a successful project by the both artist in year 2020, they teamed up again to work on the Greatness Ep which has been sensational.

Lyio & Brian 3rill drop Greatness EP

The Six-track EP is lyrical, vocal and full of melodies. It expresses different genre of music that showcases the versatility of both artists with their Afro-swing & Afro Fusion sound.

Lyio & Brian 3rill drop Greatness EP

*Joromi is a Badass

*She’s my Number One girl

*I Like her so much

*She’s got lot of Energy

*We going on a Holiday

The above poetry are titles of the each track on the Greatness Ep

Lyio & Brian 3rill drop Greatness EP

Real Names

Kolawole Muheez Iyiola

Segunmaru Adeyinka

They are both under their individual Record Labels Trillest Records/Scary Music Inc.

They are looking forward to working with Sony Music in future. In the meantime wants to continue making good music.

*This is a featured post.