The young and talented rapper already keeps you guessing on the accurate way to pronounce his name, and then he uses his music to connect with parts of your mind you did not even know existed.

6lack once mentioned in an interview that “his purpose as an artist is to make music that helps and heals.” The Atlanta bred artist has been walking in his purpose, as his music has been said to massage our creative unconscious, leaving us with a better understanding of ourselves.

LVRN’s 6lack features on Manny Norte’s hot new track, “4am”, alongside Rema & Tion Wayne

6lacks’ music has also been described to be filled with emotional complexities dancing between R&B and hip-hop. His love and respect for women, ability to so vividly pour his emotions into songs, confidence in his art and life experiences have all brought him to where he is now, especially recently being featured on Manny Norte’s hit single, “4am”, alongside some of music heavy weights, like Rema and Tion Wayne.

The DJ, Presenter and Producer, Manny Norté, recently brought together some of music’s hottest artists from Atlanta, London and Nigeria on his new track ‘4AM’, for a first of a kind collaboration. The track is both relaxed and upbeat, with a highly infectious melody, harmoniously detailing the allure, beauty and captivating essence of a woman. The combination of RnB with the notable Afrobeat’s baseline is a perfect fusion for Norté’s first major offering as an artist, placing itself perfectly across the genres, and giving 6lack the ample opportunity to flex his vocals.

The visuals for the track, which was set in Norte’s parents’ hometown of Teshie, Accra, Ghana, West Africa, follows the group across the vibrant planes of the city, as they are immersed in the local surroundings and culture.

Manny Norté is deeply embedded in the music culture with a connection that’s impossible to manufacture and is evident in the blend of artists featured on this track.

