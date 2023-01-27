Over the years they’ve been able to consistently nurture their talents and develop their sound by putting in a lot of efforts into their craft and their sound.
Lupo & UC Dray set to thrill listeners with upcoming single, 'Dangerous'
Talented Afro pop duo Ijere Josemaria Chinonso oleme professionally known as LUPO & Uchechukwu Ihejiene professionally known as UC DRAY are Nigerian singers and songwriters who began their music career very early due to their amazing love for music.
The ML Entertainment signed artists duo derive their sounds fusing elements of Afrobeats, R&B & Hip-Hop to deliver ear pleasing music to their listeners.
Their brand new single 'Dangerous' is the lead single off their forthcoming debut project 'BadBoyStill' set to drop soon.
On 'Dangerous' both artists complement each other’s efforts and touch on issues of Love, women, emotions & romance. This single is an upbeat and groovy tempo song that talks about a dangerous and very sexy lady. Both artists take their time & use very sweet words to woo this lady for her good looks.
This new release off Lupo & UC Dray’s forthcoming project 'BadBoyStill' EP is the perfect club anthem set to get the listeners on their feet and in a very bright mood.
