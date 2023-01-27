Lupo & UC Dray set to thrill listeners with upcoming single, 'Dangerous'

The ML Entertainment signed artists duo derive their sounds fusing elements of Afrobeats, R&B & Hip-Hop to deliver ear pleasing music to their listeners.

Their brand new single 'Dangerous' is the lead single off their forthcoming debut project 'BadBoyStill' set to drop soon.

On 'Dangerous' both artists complement each other’s efforts and touch on issues of Love, women, emotions & romance. This single is an upbeat and groovy tempo song that talks about a dangerous and very sexy lady. Both artists take their time & use very sweet words to woo this lady for her good looks.