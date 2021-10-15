RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

LPee features Nanette on new R&B record, 'Sunshine'

Motolani Alake

LPee's tenor effortlessly blends with Nanette's auto-tune soprano, to produce a beautiful record with high replay value.

LPee featuring Nanette - Sunshine. (TBD)
LPee featuring Nanette - Sunshine. (TBD)

Artist: LPee featuring Nanette

Song Title: Sunshine

Genre: R&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 15, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBD

Video Director: TBA

Details: Delivered in Pidgin and English, this R&B record is backed by beautiful legato strings and Bashment percussion, as LPee and Nanette crave use 'Sunshine' as a metaphor, for the warmth and beauty of love.

The song speaks about a love divided by distance. Two people who are dying to be with each other after a long time but can’t because they live in different parts of the world.

The featured artist Nanette is a South Africa singer signed to universal music South Africa.

Stream below;

LPee - Sunshine (Official Video) feat. Nanette

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

