Artist: LPee featuring Nanette
LPee features Nanette on new R&B record, 'Sunshine'
LPee's tenor effortlessly blends with Nanette's auto-tune soprano, to produce a beautiful record with high replay value.
Song Title: Sunshine
Genre: R&B
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 15, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBD
Video Director: TBA
Details: Delivered in Pidgin and English, this R&B record is backed by beautiful legato strings and Bashment percussion, as LPee and Nanette crave use 'Sunshine' as a metaphor, for the warmth and beauty of love.
The song speaks about a love divided by distance. Two people who are dying to be with each other after a long time but can’t because they live in different parts of the world.
The featured artist Nanette is a South Africa singer signed to universal music South Africa.
