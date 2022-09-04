RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

LOVN premieres ‘Caution’ ahead of debut EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

#FeatureByLOVN: LOVN’s latest single is everything you’ll expect from a young artist who assembles the influences of the old.

LOVN - 'Caution'
LOVN - ‘Caution’

Caution, which is a follow up to his love-tinged single ‘Abena’, will serve as the final instalment before the arrival of his debut self-titled project scheduled for a September 2022 release.

Charles 'LOVN' Akinloye is eager to write his name in the lineage of Nigerian music superstars to have come to limelight through the route of rigorously contested talent shows.

In 2019, Loven accompanied a friend to the Access The Stars auditions without any intention to participate but registered at the venue, beginning a journey that ended with him winning the competition in April 2020.

A true creative, he’s also got his hands in make-up artistry and dancing. All of these expertise contribute to the strength of his identity.

Listen here - https://lovn.ffm.to/caution

#FeatureByLOVN

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
