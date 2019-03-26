For Apple listeners, please listen to the latest episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

This is another episode of Loose Talk Podcast, welcome! Welcome to another experience from the perspective of four young Nigerian minds, articulating their thoughts on carefully picked relevant topics to the zeitgeist. Osagz is here!

On this episode, Steve is once again, not intentionally, but by pure force of duty which the cool kids call, 'need.' But then, even on duty, the Loose Talk Giants have still found a way to impact his life. This time, by helping him to a pressing need. But first, Jess delivers both a sympathetic and emphatic to the Loose Talk Giants.

Osagz comes in briefly to urge a unification of all material facets of the Loose Talk Giants and we get fan mails about the state of the podcast while another fan requested skincare directions. Before the matter goes ahead, Blackface vs. Tuface also gets a conversation.

'Maybe it was a friend trip'

Apparently, Instablog9ja reported that E Money was on a vacation with his wife's alleged friend, Lilian Esoro. The gang discusses the morality or otherwise of such and then questions the authenticity of such reports. Mo then questions the truth of friendship and relationships when they're interlinked.

Wizkid is back

A few days ago, Wizkid premiered some new songs and the gang discusses the standout songs and the weight of how Wizkid 's moves compare to Davido's. The conversation of whether or not Wizkid goes on press runs then leads to a discussion on the real power of press runs and how Nigerians good Nigerian interviews are.

Just after speculation on when Wizkid will drop the much talked about new album, the gang discusses the issue of the BadBoy JP accusation that Wizkid used a beat that producer, Northboi had made for him.

Discovery of the week

"Gbe Bodi E" by Oladapo, "Baby" Joe Boy, "Caro" Damilare, "Goliath" by Emose, Garcons and Tierra Whack.

Do you still have to move to Lagos?

The Nigerian creative pulse is not really in Lagos, but there is a convergence of every necessary tools to grow and blow up in Nigeria. But then, due to the internet and the ability to reach places digitally, people now question the need to move to Lagos to 'blow.'

The gang breaks down why it might still be important to move to Lagos.

Skype call

A US-based Nigerian named Sindara became the first person to call into a live Loose Talk Podcast. On the Turning On Its Own episode of the podcast, Steve apparently broke down why the reluctance to rent home to women in Lagos might not be a gender-based issue as it is portrayed. Steve is a caretaker for his Uncle's house.

Sinadra airs her opinion and the issue is discussed.

Other interesting factors were also discussed on this episode.