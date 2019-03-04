For Apple listeners, you can listen to the latest episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

Welcome to Episode 158 of Loose Talk Podcast, the number one podcast in Africa. After the political steamroll on the last episode of the podcast and the complaints that followed, we welcome you to this one with the peace, fitting for the troubled world.

First off, we apologize for the audio on Episode 157, but we really hope you enjoyed the content on the last episode, even though you might have labored through it. As the opening minutes of the episode suggests, blame Abass and Chris. The expo to do that was duly delivered in the opening minutes of the podcast.

A lot happened over the past week and Loose Talk Podcast was there to document. One of those beautiful occurrences was when Mo 'shot her shot' at Ebro Darden and reports claim he duly replied.

Power changes hands

Due to professional commitments of traveling across the continent as part of his new job description, foundation Co-host of Loose Talk Podcast, Osagie Alonge has left that role to become Executive Producer of the podcast.

As a result, the Podcast has announced two new co-hosts; Moni Osibodu (who Tweets @BadGirlMo), and Jess Chibueze (who tweets @jessjessfinesse). Coincidentally, the new co-hosts were also friends prior to the podcast.

The press release reads to announce this new move reads;

“Nigeria’s biggest podcast show Loose Talk is proud to announce the addition of two new co-hosts to its weekly show.

“The co-hosts are the always bubbly and energetic Bad Girl Mo and the cool and calm Jess Alté Finesse who were recent guests on the podcast.

“Bad Girl Mo (Moni Osibodu) is an event host, social media influencer and CEO of Moni Talks. Her show has featured interviews from some of Nigeria’s brightest rising music acts such as Naira Marley, Zlatan and Ycee.

“Jess Jess Finesse (Jess Chibueze) is a Nigerian lifestyle influencer and event host who is popularly associated with Nigeria’s “Alté movement” due to her style, personality, and project portfolio since moving back to Nigeria Dec. 2017.

“The two new co-hosts will provide more balance on the podcast, and offer informed opinions, profound perspectives, deeper insight on trending topics and societal issues.

“The new lineup of hosts AOT2, Steve, Bad Girl Mo and Jess Jess Finesse, in usual Loose Talk tradition, will speak candidly on matters that not only affect Nigerian millennials but Nigerian society as well.

“Osagie Alonge, a former co-host of the podcast will now serve as its Executive Producer, focusing on his new role at Pulse, travelling mostly across Africa.

“2019 promises to be an even greater year for Loose Talk Podcast. After curating Nigerian pop culture with a unique blend of knowledge and humour, the podcast aims to take things further by creating a more intimate experience for fans and listeners.

“Live shows, meet and greet events, as well as public appearances, are some of the activities lined up for the year to take the podcast to the next big level.

“The Loose Talk Podcast, a production of Pulse Nigeria, made its debut on Monday, February 15, 2016. Since its inception, it has published 159 episodes.”

Chibueze told her story from admiring the podcast to being a host.

‘You only chase after unavailable men’

While chatting further on the elections, the gang chatted about the election results, Banky W, the low results and the guy with 12 votes from the place where we don’t know, Mo discusses the good looks of Jide Obanikoro. Steve jabbed back with the heading of this paragraph.

The gang also discussed the few politicians who have done well in their position of power.

As the gang moved further, the gang discusses the very sensitive matter of criticism that Nigerian parents constantly cop on social media upon Wale’s appearance on Jada Pinkett’s ‘The Red Table,’ Kardashians vs. Jordyn Woods (vs. Tristan Thompson), the power of money in a relationship and other polarizing, interesting conversations.