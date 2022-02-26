RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Loose Kaynon feature MI Abaga and AQ in dazzling new video for, '98 Bulls'

Motolani Alake

The record was produced by the late great BeatsByJayy.

Loose Kaynon + MI Abaga + AQ - 98 Bulls. (AFRICORI)
Loose Kaynon + MI Abaga + AQ - 98 Bulls. (AFRICORI)

Takeaway: In 1998, the Chicago Bulls completed a second three-peat, led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson. It was also the end of an era, as the Bulls management, wanted Jackson to resign. Bemused by the decision, Jordan played the final season of actual career, and retired for a second time, while etching his name as the greatest basketball player of all-time.

Loose Kaynon, buoyed by his basketball following, created a record around it, by featuring MI Abaga and AQ, his frequent collaborators and brothers, in business, music and life. Together, they created references around basketball and The Last Dance.

Title: 98 Bulls

Artist: Loose Kaynon featuring MI Abaga and AQ

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Date of release: February 25, 2022

Label: Cordless/Africori

Producer: BeatsByJayy

Sound Engineer: AQ

Video Director: TBD

Album: Survivor's Remorse

Watch below;

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

