Takeaway: In 1998, the Chicago Bulls completed a second three-peat, led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson. It was also the end of an era, as the Bulls management, wanted Jackson to resign. Bemused by the decision, Jordan played the final season of actual career, and retired for a second time, while etching his name as the greatest basketball player of all-time.
Loose Kaynon feature MI Abaga and AQ in dazzling new video for, '98 Bulls'
The record was produced by the late great BeatsByJayy.
Loose Kaynon, buoyed by his basketball following, created a record around it, by featuring MI Abaga and AQ, his frequent collaborators and brothers, in business, music and life. Together, they created references around basketball and The Last Dance.
Title: 98 Bulls
Artist: Loose Kaynon featuring MI Abaga and AQ
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Date of release: February 25, 2022
Label: Cordless/Africori
Producer: BeatsByJayy
Sound Engineer: AQ
Video Director: TBD
Album: Survivor's Remorse
Watch below;
