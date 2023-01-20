Artist: Lojay, Small god
Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'
Nigerian singing sensation Lojay and Ghanaian star artist Small god have released a new single titled 'Automatic' on . The single is his first offering of 2023 ahead of his upcoming EP.
Song Title: Automatic
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producers: Nana Appiasei, Alabi Kehinde
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Small World Records, Orchard
Details/Takeaway: Lojay continues his impressive run of features as he taps Ghanaian star artist Small god for a stimulating Amapiano rhythm.
