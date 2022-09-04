RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 15th Headies Award is holding on 5th September, 2022 in Atlanta USA. Several artists have travelled to the US for the awards and thousands of fans will be tuned in to watch the award and cheer for their favorite artist.

The Headies
The Headies

Pulse will be bringing you live updates of the event as they unfold.

  • Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award.

The Headies has revealed that Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson and Award-winning Nigerian actress Osas Ighadoro as the host of the 2022 Headies Awards.

Anthony Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson beside Tracy Ellis Ross who played his wife.

The 15th Headies Award will hold in Atlanta on 5th, September, 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi
