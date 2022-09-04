Pulse will be bringing you live updates of the event as they unfold.
Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards
The 15th Headies Award is holding on Sunday 4th September, 2022 in Atlanta USA. Several artists have travelled to the US for the awards and thousands of fans will be tuned in to watch the award and cheer for their favorite artist.
Recommended articles
- Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award.
The Headies has revealed that Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson and Award-winning Nigerian actress Osas Ighadoro as the host of the 2022 Headies Awards.
Anthony Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson beside Tracy Ellis Ross who played his wife.
The 15th Headies Award will hold in Atlanta on 5th, September, 2022.
- The hosts Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighadoro kicks of the 15th Headies Awards over 2 hours late at 12:20 AM.
- Pheelz is the first act to perform at the Headies award. He performed his hit singles 'Electricity' and 'Finesse'.
- Olamide's 'Carpe Diem' wins Best Rap Album
- Flavour's 'Doings' wins Best Alternative Song
- BNXN is the second artist to perform tonight. He trilled the audience to his hit single 'Outside' and 'Kilometre'.
- Ladipoe's 'Feeling' feat BNXN wins the award for the Best Rap Single at the 2022 Headies Awards.
- Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies
- Goya Menor performs his hit single 'Ameno Amapiano' after winning the Best Street Hop Award.
- A-Q wins Lyricist On The Roll Award at the 2022 Headies Awards with his performance on 'The Last Cypher'.
- Ladipoe performs at the 2022 Headies Awards. He thrilled the audience to his hit single 'Running' feat Fireboy, 'Feeling' feat BNXN, and 'Big Energy'.
- Waje wins Best Female Vocal Performance at the 2022 Headies Awards
- Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng