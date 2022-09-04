RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 15th Headies Award is holding on Sunday 4th September, 2022 in Atlanta USA. Several artists have travelled to the US for the awards and thousands of fans will be tuned in to watch the award and cheer for their favorite artist.

The Headies
The Headies

Pulse will be bringing you live updates of the event as they unfold.

Recommended articles

  • Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award.

The Headies has revealed that Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson and Award-winning Nigerian actress Osas Ighadoro as the host of the 2022 Headies Awards.

Anthony Andersen is famous for his sit-com Blackish where he played the role of Mr. Johnson beside Tracy Ellis Ross who played his wife.

The 15th Headies Award will hold in Atlanta on 5th, September, 2022.

  • The hosts Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighadoro kicks of the 15th Headies Awards over 2 hours late at 12:20 AM.
  • Pheelz is the first act to perform at the Headies award. He performed his hit singles 'Electricity' and 'Finesse'.
  • Olamide's 'Carpe Diem' wins Best Rap Album
  • Flavour's 'Doings' wins Best Alternative Song
  • BNXN is the second artist to perform tonight. He trilled the audience to his hit single 'Outside' and 'Kilometre'.
  • Ladipoe's 'Feeling' feat BNXN wins the award for the Best Rap Single at the 2022 Headies Awards.
  • Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies
  • Goya Menor performs his hit single 'Ameno Amapiano' after winning the Best Street Hop Award.
  • A-Q wins Lyricist On The Roll Award at the 2022 Headies Awards with his performance on 'The Last Cypher'.
  • Ladipoe performs at the 2022 Headies Awards. He thrilled the audience to his hit single 'Running' feat Fireboy, 'Feeling' feat BNXN, and 'Big Energy'.
  • Waje wins Best Female Vocal Performance at the 2022 Headies Awards
  • Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

Waje wins Best Female Vocal Performance at the 2022 Headies Awards

Waje wins Best Female Vocal Performance at the 2022 Headies Awards

A-Q wins Lyricist on the Roll award at the 2022 Headies

A-Q wins Lyricist on the Roll award at the 2022 Headies

Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies

Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies

Ladipoe's 'Feeling' featuring BNXN wins Best Rap Single at the 2022 Headies Awards

Ladipoe's 'Feeling' featuring BNXN wins Best Rap Single at the 2022 Headies Awards

Flavour's 'Doings' wins Best Alternative Song at the 2022 Headies Awards

Flavour's 'Doings' wins Best Alternative Song at the 2022 Headies Awards

Olamide's 'Carpe Diem' wins best rap album at the 2022 Headies Awards

Olamide's 'Carpe Diem' wins best rap album at the 2022 Headies Awards

Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award

Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

Trending

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe Tracklist

Asake drops tracklist for debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Wiz Made In Lagos

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification