Live performance of Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' to be available on Apple Music on November 14th

Wizkid’s Apple Music Live performance features some of the first performances of songs from his highly anticipated new album ‘More Love, Less Ego’, which is set for a November 11th release.

Wizkid recently sat with Apple Music 1 host Dotty to discuss the new project, his global influence, and what fans can expect from his Apple Music Live show. During the interview that will be available on Friday, 11th November, Wizkid said:

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid said upon the announcement of the performance. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”