Headies-winning rapper, AQ releases new album, 'Golden'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

While the album features Chike on the single-worthy track, 'Breathe,' 'Hardwired' represents the nucleus of the album.

AQ releases new album, 'Golden.' (Africori)

Details/Takeaway: The album represents AQ's state of mind through the EndSARS campaign, Lekki toll gate massacre, activism, feminism, FemCo, his growth, his come-up, his wins and his humblebrags. At the last Headies, AQ carted home the plaque for Best Rap Album for God's Engineering, his last solo body of work.

Artist: AQ

Album Title: Golden

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Date of Release: May 21, 2021

Producers: BeatsByJayy

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 19 minutes

Features: 2 - Chike, BabyBoy Paris

Singles: 1 - Breathe

Tracklist:

Label: 100 Crowns/Africori

You can stream the album HERE.

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

