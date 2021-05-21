Headies-winning rapper, AQ releases new album, 'Golden'
While the album features Chike on the single-worthy track, 'Breathe,' 'Hardwired' represents the nucleus of the album.
Artist: AQ
Album Title: Golden
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap
Date of Release: May 21, 2021
Producers: BeatsByJayy
Album Art:
Length: 7 songs, 19 minutes
Features: 2 - Chike, BabyBoy Paris
Singles: 1 - Breathe
Tracklist:
Label: 100 Crowns/Africori
You can stream the album HERE.
