Details/Takeaway: The record is Zlatan's offering as the year draws to a close. It is a socio-political exploration of the state of affairs and the state of money in Lagos. Basically, Zlatan tries to speak the realities of the typical wealthy Lagosian and the perspective of the regular Lagosian.

This new record features Zanku Records artist, Oberz, DaGrin's brother, Trod, underground rap talent, Kabex, former Les Rouge act, Oladips and Frescool. The record also has an Amapiano fusion.

Date: November 20, 2020

Song Title: Lagos Anthem

Artist: Zlatan

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: P-Priime

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Zanku

You can listen to the song below;