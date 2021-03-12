Details/Takeaway: The record is Zlatan's offering as the year draws to a close. It is a socio-political exploration of the state of affairs and the state of money in Lagos. Basically, Zlatan tries to speak the realities of the typical wealthy Lagosian and the perspective of the regular Lagosian.
This new record features Zanku Records artist, Oberz, DaGrin's brother, Trod, underground rap talent, Kabex, former Les Rouge act, Oladips and Frescool. The record also has an Amapiano fusion.
Date: November 20, 2020
Song Title: Lagos Anthem
Artist: Zlatan
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: P-Priime
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Zanku
You can listen to the song below;