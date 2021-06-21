Zion Foster makes a grand entrance: Here is why you should pay attention to his new single with Zlatan

With a Nigerian mother, Foster has strong affiliations with the church and it was in the house of God that he found penchant for music. He was a member of the choir who also liked football. In his teens, his football coach introduced him to artists like Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and more and he started making R&B.

Within a few years, his music attracted thousands of listeners to his Soundcloud page. Most people were drawn to the strength of his searing vocals as well the authenticity of his themes and delivery. These days, Foster commands over 250,000 followers on his Instagram page, but it took a short yet eventful journey to get here.

Since 2019, he’s released three bodies of work; Her, Her & You EP, 25/8 EP and the mixtape, Welcome To The Lion’s Den. While his music was more dreamy-eyed in 2019, he’s grown into flexing the topical range and honest vulgarity of a grown man.

“I experimented with various sounds and really just had fun making it,” he says of ‘Welcome To The Lion’s Den,’ which was released via Orange Heart imprint and EMPIRE.

With half of the album created on IG Live—Zion aimed to inspire others. “I want to show people that with the same resources they have, this is what I can create,” he says of YouTube beats and self-taught engineering. Strong and confident, one of the UK’s rising stars has built his kingdom out of a bedroom studio.

These days, he’s back in Nigeria - his roots, looking to connect. His music; now a blend of R&B with Dancehall/Afro-pop essence can be deemed Afro-Fusion or Afro-swing and he brings award winning Nigerian rapper, Zlatan into his world. Stylistically, he sounds like a blend of Wurld, Lojay, Elhi, Wizkid and Moelogo.

The song is titled ‘Carry Me Go,’ and it’s a carefree expression of love. Foster merges the dreamy eyed love-filled tendencies of his teens with the command of a grown man, who wears his heart on his sleeve as he constantly tells his lover to “Carry me go…”

Aided by Zlatan’s ability to blend styles and discuss love, while retaining the ad-libs that have become synonymous with him, the record is built on melody-rich production with high calibre chord progression. The beat is also punctuated by beautiful piano chords and saxophones while a guitar solo defines its final 20 seconds with aplomb.

This song is the lead single off his upcoming 8-track EP titled, Long Live Lagos and it will feature American singer, Rotimi and Nigerian rapper, Mohbad.