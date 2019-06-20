Artist: Young John featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage
Song Title: Ello Baby
Genre: Afrobeats, Makossa, Soukous
Date of release: June 19, 2019
Album: Single
Producer: Young John
Details: 'Young John the wicked producer,' is back with a new single and it is wash music directed at a girl - portrayed by Tiwa Savage. Kizz Daniel plays the suitor.
The Kizz Daniel hook is also simply magical.
The producer who was for a time synonymous with Olamide's YBNL Nation also witnesses the vocals of Mummy Jam Jam herself.
You can listen to the song below;