Artist: Young John featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage

Song Title: Ello Baby

Genre: Afrobeats, Makossa, Soukous

Date of release: June 19, 2019

Album: Single

Producer: Young John

Details: 'Young John the wicked producer,' is back with a new single and it is wash music directed at a girl - portrayed by Tiwa Savage. Kizz Daniel plays the suitor.

The Kizz Daniel hook is also simply magical.

The producer who was for a time synonymous with Olamide's YBNL Nation also witnesses the vocals of Mummy Jam Jam herself.

You can listen to the song below;