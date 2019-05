The song is produced by Blaqjerzee

Artist: DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid

Song Title: Gbese

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 20, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Blaqjerzee

Details/Takeaway: Fresh collaborating December 2018 single, ‘Turn Up’ opposite Reekado Banks, Wizkid and the DJ most prominently known for featuring on Wande Coal’s hit, ‘Iskaba’ drop this one.

It is a single that sees Wizkid trying to satisfy an unnamed woman with his lyrics.

