Wande Coal and Mut4y team up on new single, Start 2 Dance.

The Black Diamond is back and this time all he wants you to do is 'Start 2 Dance.'

Together with one half of Production duo, Legendury Beatz, who is responsible for a number of hit anthems and his works with Wizkid, the pair deliver this banger that is all groovy spiced with Wande's smooth vocals.