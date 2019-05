Date: May 24, 2019

Song Title: Gold

Artist: Ycee featuring BeatsbyKarma

Genre: Afrobeats, dancehall

Producer: BeatsbyKarma

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After the release of his rap comeback, ‘Balance’ earlier in the year, the Nigerian rapper, singer and boss of Ain’t Nobody Badder Than releases this infectious an anthem for debauchery and opulence.

You can listen to the song below;