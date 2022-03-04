Release literature for Tha Boy Myles’ “Sugar”

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ever since Tha Boy Myles popped up on mainstream radars via his December 2020-released slow-burner “Boma,” the singer has been perfecting his alchemical fusion of afrobeats, R&B, and soul with the public watching.

Earlier this year, with acclaim for “Boma” growing, the singer, born Ogunleye Olawale Michael, further detailed his enchanting, world-bending sound on the Mylestone EP, a wondrous showcase on love and all it can inspire that packed ballad-influenced afrobeats, trap-influenced flows, interpolated traditional Yoruba fusions, and staggered alt-pop across the six tracks.

In the months since then, the singer has continued to be at the forefront of a generation of singers who are carrying Afropop into a new, enthralling direction. His latest single, “Sugar,” is another furtherance of his euphonic range as he gentles rides the wave of the minimalist instrumental to provide a succinctly-put jam that captures the nature of his affection for a love interest, showering his love interest with various compliments.

The singer opens the song with a declaration of all he’ll do for his lover, explaining that he can’t do without her while sliding across the warm brass synth that undergirds the track before segueing into an enjoyable looped chorus.

