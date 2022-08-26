Listen to Leeobi’s new song ‘Melody’

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Leeobi real name Prince Obinna Obieze releases his highly anticipated new song titled ‘Melody’. This song was produced by WonderBeat, mixed and mastered by STG. Melody is a sweet chill romantic love song with a fusion of Afrobeat and soul.
The record is a follow up to previously releases ‘KPO’ and ‘Nothing Special’. Leeobi continues to make a strong impression that he’s here for a long time.
Stream ‘Melody’, enjoy and share: https://fanlink.to/LeeobiMelody
